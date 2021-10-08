Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 111,718 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 10,353.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,718 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,820,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,026,000 after buying an additional 214,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,951,000 after buying an additional 61,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,997,000 after buying an additional 557,656 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 745,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 32,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 529,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

