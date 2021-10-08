Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 1,519.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFT opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.