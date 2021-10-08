Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4,167.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,385 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Avista by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.