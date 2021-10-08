Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 18,101.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of The Clorox worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $165.06 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.