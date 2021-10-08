Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4,487.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,139 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

