Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1,902.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 217,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

NYSE:HTA opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

