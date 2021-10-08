Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Pendragon (LON:PDG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Pendragon from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Shares of LON:PDG opened at GBX 18.68 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. Pendragon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.17 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.49. The stock has a market cap of £260.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.