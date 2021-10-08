Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,154 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190,977 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

NYSE TT opened at $177.21 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $123.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average of $183.82.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

