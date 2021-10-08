Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.