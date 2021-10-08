Lido Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $75.00 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

