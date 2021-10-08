Lido Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Siebert Financial Corp. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $102.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of -0.68.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.24%.

Siebert Financial Profile

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.