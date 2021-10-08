LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LFMD. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million.

In related news, Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Corey Deutsch bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,164 shares of company stock valued at $496,195. 35.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LifeMD by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LifeMD by 27.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 205,074 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

