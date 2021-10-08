Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Shares of LFSYY opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. Lifestyle International has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $814.04 million, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

