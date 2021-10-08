Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$99.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:LNR traded up C$0.80 on Friday, hitting C$66.86. 78,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,022. The company has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.83. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$42.99 and a 52 week high of C$91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 8.3100008 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total value of C$152,114.13.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

