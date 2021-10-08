Lionstone Capital Management LLC Has $13.60 Million Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Cannae comprises about 3.3% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Cannae worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,227,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cannae by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 783,856 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $2,238,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cannae by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $31.27. 1,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,337. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.