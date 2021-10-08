Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $13.14 million and $1,453.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,174.96 or 1.00022380 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 106% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 741,925,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

