LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 879,600 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other LiveVox news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVOX. Piper Sandler began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LiveVox stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LiveVox has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $11.43.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

