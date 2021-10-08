LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $1,227.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00572192 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000996 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.84 or 0.01186427 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,163,712 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,935 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

