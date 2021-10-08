Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Shares in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $10,348,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $990,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 545,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,940. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.