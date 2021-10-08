Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $482.71 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $501.54.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

