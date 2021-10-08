Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 50,000 Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,507,000.

Shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

