Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

