LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

LPL Financial stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $166.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

