Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

LULU traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.29. 6,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $437.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.83.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.