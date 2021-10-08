Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,835,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,117,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,387,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,080 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 62.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,677,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,387 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

