Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$13.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

