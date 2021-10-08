Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,915 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Macy’s worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 207,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,220,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

