Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

MX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 303,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

