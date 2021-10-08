Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

