Majedie Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,803,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $43.76. 65,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

