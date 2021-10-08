Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $7.16 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

LYV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,301. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $102.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.