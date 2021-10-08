Majedie Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises about 1.5% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $22,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Crown by 2,292.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,868. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

