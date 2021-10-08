Majedie Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

