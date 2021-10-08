Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,073 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 1.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Datadog by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Datadog by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $143.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,924. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $150.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $789,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,953,687 shares of company stock valued at $260,103,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

