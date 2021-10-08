Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,162 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the quarter. CarGurus accounts for 1.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CarGurus worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after acquiring an additional 108,224 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,272,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 384,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $891,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,283 shares of company stock worth $16,654,190. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,394. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

