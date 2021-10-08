Makena Capital Management LLC Buys 17 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,087,000 after purchasing an additional 233,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $13.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $753.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $828.68 and its 200-day moving average is $779.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.