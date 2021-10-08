Makena Capital Management LLC Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 2.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $31.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $710.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,077. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $772.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $823.08.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

