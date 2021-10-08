Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

MFC opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

