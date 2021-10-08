Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.63

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.63 and traded as low as C$26.46. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.80, with a volume of 239,319 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFI shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.63.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.6200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.72%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

