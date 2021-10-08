Markel (NYSE:MKL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,380.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Markel outperformed the industry year to date. It strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively. However, increasing expenses could put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. expects to deliver combined ratio of 90 or lower in 2021. High debt level raises financial risk.”

Get Markel alerts:

MKL opened at $1,255.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,288.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,240.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 323.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $43,602,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $45,178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 40.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Markel by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markel (MKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.