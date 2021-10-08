MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $526.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

MKTX stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.79. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,292. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $403.70 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.51.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $68,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

