Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.91

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 4009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKFG. Citigroup started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

