Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 174.07 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

