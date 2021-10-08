Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.29

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 89.29 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 73.90 ($0.97). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 3,615,275 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARS. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marston’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

The company has a market cap of £489.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76.

In related news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

About Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

