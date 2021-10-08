Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRETF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of MRETF stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

