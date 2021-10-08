Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.79.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of -135.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

