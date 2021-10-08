Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.