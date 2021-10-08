Mask Network Achieves Market Cap of $312.51 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $312.51 million and approximately $80.20 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $10.73 or 0.00019780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00233144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

