Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650,545 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.77% of Extra Space Storage worth $387,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 236.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $172.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

