Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464,656 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 649,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.41% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $522,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 54,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

Shares of TD opened at $68.13 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

